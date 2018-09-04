Local Contractor Wins Arena Expansion Bid

A local contractor has won the bid to oversee the Meridian Exhibition Centre construction.

WBS Construction inked the contract Thursday with shovels expected in the ground as early as October. The $17 million arena expansion is another project in the company's growing portfolio that includes the Winkler Firehall in 2010 and the Winkler Centennial Library in 2006. WBS is currently overseeing the construction of Pine Ridge Elementary in the city's northwest.

Winkler Mayor Martin Harder calls the company a leader in the construction industry, one that has "proven themselves over the years."

"The City of Winkler will finally have the gathering place that has been missing since Winkler was born," Harder says.

Jeff Penner and Verne Reimer of Verne Reimer Architects are nearing completion of the facility's design, that Harder says will fit the community's needs for many years.

The new 23,000 sq. ft multi-use exhibition hall would be connected to the second arena with an atrium. In total, the expansion would have a 62,000 sq. ft. footprint, including a second floor space that would include room for spectating, an indoor track and meeting rooms. The added parking lot would allow for 750 vehicles, with room left specifically to host the annual Harvest Festival on the grounds west of the new facility.

While the expansion has been in development for the past four years, a lack of government funding for the large-scale recreation project and a land expropriation process with the Stanley Ag Society have caused delays.

Local residents had a chance to see the expansion designs earlier this summer