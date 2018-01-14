Local Elks President Encouraging Volunteer Spirit in the New Year

This New Years we are being encouraged to keep-up the spirit of giving that often accompanies the Christmas season.



Danyne Hoeppner, President of the Altona Elks Lodge, recently issued a plea to the community on social media reminding people that the need for volunteers and donations remains throughout the year.

"A lot of times after the holiday season people tend to forget. Just a gentle reminder that if they want to continue (volunteering or donating) there are various ways of either joining a community service club or doing a monthly donation."

She describes seeing first-hand the impact that volunteering can have on a community.

"Just seeing a family that we've helped, no matter how small. Whether it's a pair of glasses that they can't afford, or putting in iPads or smart boards in schools, seeing the children use those - the ones that need it - seeing those reactions, no words can describe it. It goes back to the...heart-warm feeling of knowing that you've been able to someone who can't help themselves."

Hoeppner added that giving back to your community doesn't have to be a big time commitment either. She explained that regular meetings of the Altona Elks Lodge are often only 30 minutes to an hour, twice a month, and helping out at its various events usually only takes about an hour.