Local Entrepreneurs Make A Deal On Dragon's Den

Local entrepreneurs faced the dragons of Dragon's Den and came away with a $400,000 deal.

Browse by G owners and husband and wife team Giovanna Minenna, and Scott Russell pitched the capital investors last May during the taping of season 13.

Russell was born and raised in Carman before moving to Winnipeg.

In the end, the duo managed to impress the veteran investors ultimately shaking hands with long-time dragon Arlene Dickinson and partnering for a 16 percent stake of the company.

However, Minenna notes they had multiple offers on the table. "It was important for me to have a partner, not just someone who's bringing the cash... it was about the wisdom and knowledge we could learn from them."

While all the dragons all had different opinions on the future course for the business, Russell says Dickinson's deal represented a similar vision. "We're really excited to see what comes next and to work with Arlene and her team."

The biggest challenge was keeping quiet about the outcome until the episode aired February 7.

"It was hard to keep it from our parents because they were the ones that asked about it the most, we wanted them to share in the excitement," Minenna explains.

The company offers micro-blading and micro-pigmentation for eyebrows out of two locations in Winnipeg. Sometimes known as cosmetic tattooing, clients receive permanent augmentation to eyebrows, eyeliner, lips and facial freckles. The company also offers a micro-blading technician training and certification program.

browsbyg2 Supplied photos.

 

