Local Food Bank Registers Record Increase in Demand

Category: Local News

There's been a boom in demand for the Red River Valley Food Bank based in Morris.

Pat Rempel serves as coordinator for the volunteer organization. She said the food bank registered a 53 percent increase in clientele during the month of August.

"August was a very busy month. Where we usually have fifteen to sixteen families, the numbers just went way up," said Rempel.

She isn't sure what's behind the steep increase in demand, but wonders if it isn't due to new people moving to the area.

A 24-year volunteer at the food bank, Rempel said she's never seen a boom like this and noted it's put extra pressure on the organization.

"It's been very hard, it's depleted our stock. We're just having a hard time keeping the shelves full."

A food drive is coming up at the end of September and Rempel said the food bank will depend heavily on it in order to keep the shelves stocked heading into winter.

"I'm kind of nervous about it. I'm hoping we can get enough out of it to last us at least until the end of January," she noted.

Meantime, a $292 donation from MWM Environmental couldn't have come at a better time.

The Morden-based company runs garbage, recycling and compost pick-up in Morris and made the contribution as part of a commitment to return 5 cents from every local recycling cart pick-up back into the community.

Rempel said this timely funding will go a long way in helping to meet this increased demand.

