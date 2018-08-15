Local Grow Project Organizer Of 21 Years Pulls Off Another Harvest

The Communities Helping Undernourished Millions (CHUM) Plum Coulee grow project harvested 150 acres of crop to donate this year.

Isaac Froese was at the site today organizing the volunteers that came to harvest.

"On our particular project we go out and ask for help either via cash or help with seeding or help with fertilizer donations," said Froese. "We are in charge of going and taking off the crop and getting whatever sponsorship we can, and then when we have finished harvesting it, we sell it to the highest place we can."

The money is sent to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank. Through the Government of Canada's support, the Foodgrains Bank's 15 members are able to leverage donations on a four-to-one basis.

This year the CHUM group grew red spring wheat.

"It's looking decent, it didn't come up the greatest as far as uniformity. I think most of the seeds did germinate so it's not a bumper crop but it's a decent crop... we didn't get the rains here we thought we could have gotten... we are definitely only about half, maybe just under half for what we would normally get in this part of the country for rains," said Froese.

The CHUM group had 8 combines, 9 trucks, and 3 grain carts. Froese estimates around 30 volunteers showed up to help with the harvest day.

Froese has been with the CHUM growing project for 21 years, serving as either chair or vice chair of the organization.

"Two days ago it was a worry and it was anxiety, because you're doing a lot of phoning, a lot of email, and a lot of planning. We have a committee that get things done rather well... all of a sudden there's a lot of volunteers and a lot of equipment in the field," he said.

The expenses have not been added up yet, but Froese hopes for 50 bushels per acre. At 7 dollars per bushle he hopes to raise over $52,000 dollars minus expenses, which will be matched at a 4 to 1 ratio.