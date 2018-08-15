Local Grow Project Organizer Of 21 Years Pulls Off Another Harvest

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

The Communities Helping Undernourished Millions (CHUM) Plum Coulee grow project harvested 150 acres of crop to donate this year.

Isaac Froese was at the site today organizing the volunteers that came to harvest.

"On our particular project we go out and ask for help either via cash or help with seeding or help with fertilizer donations," said Froese. "We are in charge of going and taking off the crop and getting whatever sponsorship we can, and then when we have finished harvesting it, we sell it to the highest place we can."

The money is sent to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank. Through the Government of Canada's support, the Foodgrains Bank's 15 members are able to leverage donations on a four-to-one basis.

This year the CHUM group grew red spring wheat.

"It's looking decent, it didn't come up the greatest as far as uniformity. I think most of the seeds did germinate so it's not a bumper crop but it's a decent crop... we didn't get the rains here we thought we could have gotten... we are definitely only about half, maybe just under half for what we would normally get in this part of the country for rains," said Froese.

The CHUM group had 8 combines, 9 trucks, and 3 grain carts. Froese estimates around 30 volunteers showed up to help with the harvest day.

Froese has been with the CHUM growing project for 21 years, serving as either chair or vice chair of the organization.

"Two days ago it was a worry and it was anxiety, because you're doing a lot of phoning, a lot of email, and a lot of planning. We have a committee that get things done rather well... all of a sudden there's a lot of volunteers and a lot of equipment in the field," he said.

The expenses have not been added up yet, but Froese hopes for 50 bushels per acre. At 7 dollars per bushle he hopes to raise over $52,000 dollars minus expenses, which will be matched at a 4 to 1 ratio.

More Local News

Local Grow Project Organizer Of 21 Years Pulls Off Another Harvest

The Communities Helping Undernourished Millions (CHUM) Plum Coulee grow project harvested 150 acres of crop to donate this year. Isaac Froese was at the site today organizing the volunteers that came…

Businesses Evacuated As Police Investigate Potential Bomb In Winkler

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit was called to Winkler Wednesday to investigate what appeared to be a bomb inside a vehicle. At approximately 9:52 this morning Winkler Police Service received a…

RM of Stanley Residents Experiencing Drop In Water Pressure

Local residents in the Dunstone Water System west of highway 432 may experience a decrease in water pressure today, as well as discoloured water. The RM of Stanley Utilities department is conducting…

Access Field Officially Switches On The Lights (VIDEO)

The switch was flipped on Tuesday evening to officially turn on the new outdoor lights at Access Field in Altona. A ceremony was held to mark the occasion, followed by an exhibition game between past…

Local Farmer Concerned For Next Year's Ground Moisture Levels

Though this year's harvest has only just begun, a Carman area farmer is already thinking about next year's ground moisture levels and what it means for 2019's crops. "We're kind of back-to-back…

Winkler Break And Enter Ends In Arrest, Multiple Charges

While many travelled to Winkler this weekend to take in the sights and sounds of the annual Harvest Festival, it was also a busy time for Winkler Police Service. On August 10 police received a report…

Rosenfeld Common Ground Growing Project Reaches Completion

With help from seven combines, three grain carts, a number of trucks, and a handful of volunteers, harvest at the Common Ground Growing Project near Rosenfeld reached completion on Saturday. The…

UPDATE: Police Determine Nature Of Suspicious Package

UPDATE: Police have determined that the suspicious package was not an explosive device and no threat to the public exists. - Winkler Police Service warn residents to stay clear of George Ave and…

Local RC Flying Hosts Provincial Gathering North Of Winkler (VIDEO)

Model plane enthusiasts from across the province gathered just outside of Winkler this weekend to share their love of remote-controlled aircraft. The Winkler Wings R/C Flying Club gather most…

A Smoking Hot Summer

You could make the argument the summer of 2018 in the Pembina Valley has been twice as hot as normal. That is because there have already been about 17 days where the mercury hit 30 degrees or higher…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login