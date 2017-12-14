The Town of Morris is coming out in support of an alternative flood route north of town.

Rather than flood-proofing 14 kms of PTH 75 north of Morris at a cost of $181 million, the Province would like to steer traffic east out of town on Highway 23, up one mile to PR 246 then back down to PTH 75 along PR 205 during a 2009 level flood situation or higher. This new plan would see the 246 paved to current R-TAC standards - and cost an estimated $80 million dollars.

Mayor Gavin van der Linde said from a community perspective, he supports this proposal.

"Ultimately I believe the first prize would always be to go up (Highway) Seventy-Five and keep the...continental trade corridor open. But in the context of the financial situation and the difference in cost (between the two plans), as a community we do support that."

He admitted that this new plan is a viable solution and a minor inconvenience to motorists being a mere ten minute detour.

"Between the Border and Winnipeg will remain viable for highway traffic and semi truck traffic, so commerce will stay open. We look forward to the day when that happens."

Meantime, Council for the R.M. of Morris is also coming out in support of the updated and cheaper plan.

Reeve, Ralph Groening, said this solution benefits the taxpayers of Manitoba with the added perk of another hard surfaced road in the Municipality.

"It does of course create additional traffic through the community of Aubigny but we'll live with that. We're okay with the proposal."

Groening added that Council has already offered Manitoba Infrastructure its comments regarding the safety through Aubigny and expects those concerns will be addressed when the time comes.

Work on PTH 75 north of Morris is expected to get started in the next five years with PR 246 to see improvements shortly after.