Local Music Duo Win National Frozen Yogurt Chain Contest

It’s not every day that someone gets to name a new flavour of frozen yogurt.



For two local musicians that were the case, L (Lindsay) Rae and Jay were approached by Tutti Frutti to enter the contest they were holding.



"Back in October they contacted us, explains Rae. "They had been following us online, saying you guys should submit a video for this contest we're doing."



Rae and Jay compiled a video of their summer and the shows they played, becoming one of five winners across the country.



The National frozen yogurt chain allowed winners to choose and name a new flavour of yogurt as well as a $1,000 prize.

The duo will be using the money toward their new collaboration album

Both musicians have made their own respective albums, with the money to be used towards the recording of their first collaboration.



Rae is a pop-country musician with Jay being classical country, he says they've created a new unique sound.



"There’s definitely a blend of both our influences, our styles of music. Which is really cool because it brings something unique to the music that we write."



Recording for their album begins mid-January.



Rae and Jay say their new flavour, pistachio coconut lime called ‘ The Garden Sweet', the flavour is available at the Taylor location in Winnipeg, with the Polo Park location offering it in a few weeks.

