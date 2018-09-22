Local Painters Show Support For Winkler Horticulture Society

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Category: Local News

The Winkler Horticulture Society proved once again gardeners are artists by putting their creativity to work in a new medium.

On Thursday the society held a Paint Pour Art fundraiser. All funds raised will support an upgrade project to add concrete edging around a number of flower gardens on city boulevards.

Society President Margaret Penner notes the total project is budgeted at $6,000. She hopes the funds raised this week will help kickstart fundraising efforts.

She notes the painting event was also an effort to engage more people with the horticulture society.

paint2

paint3

