Local Painters Show Support For Winkler Horticulture Society

The Winkler Horticulture Society proved once again gardeners are artists by putting their creativity to work in a new medium.

On Thursday the society held a Paint Pour Art fundraiser. All funds raised will support an upgrade project to add concrete edging around a number of flower gardens on city boulevards.

Society President Margaret Penner notes the total project is budgeted at $6,000. She hopes the funds raised this week will help kickstart fundraising efforts.

She notes the painting event was also an effort to engage more people with the horticulture society.