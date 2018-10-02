Local Police Taking Part In Instant Messaging Pilot Project

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Local police departments are taking part in a instant messaging pilot project next year. The province is investing over $310,000 into new software that will benefit nine police agencies when dealing with individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.

Police input information about the individual's actions or behaviour and gives officers suggestions on whether or not they should be taken to hospital. That same information will be forwarded to the hospital to allow staff to prepare for the individual's arrival.

"It's supposed to speed up the whole process," Winkler Police Chief Ryan Hunt explains. "Typically when we arrest someone under the mental health act it's a long process... this helps you make the decision whether the person needs to be taken to hospital and streamlines the process when you do get there."

HealthIM tool will help officers determine the most appropriate response based on their observations and an assessment of the potential risks.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen made the announcement Monday.

"In some cases, this might mean ensuring someone who is going through a mental health crisis is connected with a community service agency instead of taking them into custody or an emergency room. In other situations, the assessment will help officers recognize when someone is a risk to themselves or others so a more immediate intervention can be made."

With this funding, the Winnipeg Police Service, Brandon Police Service, Manitoba First Nations Police Service, Ste. Anne Police Department, Winkler Police Service, Altona Police Service, Morden Police Service, Rivers Police Department and RCMP detachments in Steinbach, Thompson and Portage la Prairie will install an evidence-based risk assessment tool called HealthIM in patrol cars and on other mobile devices.

HealthIM receivers will also be installed in local emergency rooms, nursing stations and community mental health agencies to support secure information sharing, and will help reduce the amount of time police officers spend with people in emergency departments as they are triaged.

More Local News

Local Police Taking Part In Instant Messaging Pilot Project

Local police departments are taking part in a instant messaging pilot project next year. The province is investing over $310,000 into new software that will benefit nine police agencies when dealing…

Puppy Scam Strikes Again In Winkler

Winkler Police are once again warning residents to stay vigilant when buying pets online. On September 26, after contacting a seller online, a local female was contacted by an individual who provided…

Goertzen Proud Of Deficit Reduction

Manitoba Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen says he is pleased with what his government has accomplished when it comes to reducing the province's deficit. The government announced Friday it had a…

Culture Days Celebrated In Morden

Canadians across the country celebrated the arts in all its forms for Culture Days this weekend, including Morden. Several organizations took part in the event, showcasing unique artwork and…

Altona/Rhineland Fire Fighters Put Out Two Weekend Fires

Members of Altona/Rhineland Emergency Services responded to a pair of calls this past weekend. The first call came shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday of a large bonfire in the Rosenfeld area. Turns…

Discovery Nature Sanctuary A Tool For Education

Since its grand opening early in the summer, the Discovery Nature Sanctuary (DNS) has received quite a bit of interest. The area has been a success in allowing people to learn more about the ecology…

Work Continues To Prepare For Twinning PTH 32 Through Winkler

While it still depends on the provincial government committing to four-laning PTH 32 through Winkler in 2019, progress continues in preparing for the project. Manitoba Infrastructure has an…

Carman's Mayor-elect Sets Focus For the Coming Term

Infrastructure is a top priority for Carman's mayor-elect. Brent Owen. Submitted photo. Brent Owen said infrastructure remains an important of running the town, and pointed to areas like water, sewer…

Winkler Council Hopeful Calls For Second Splash Park

Jerry Friesen believes everyone is called to serve in different capacities. It's the reason he's running for Winkler City Council this fall. "This is going to be outside my comfort zone," he says,…

Manitoba's Minimum Wage Goes Up

Manitobans earning minimum wage will get a raise today. The minimum wage is going up twenty cents today to $11.35 per hour. The adjustment is based on Manitoba's 2017 inflation rate of 1.6 per cent…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login