Local Police Taking Part In Instant Messaging Pilot Project

Local police departments are taking part in a instant messaging pilot project next year. The province is investing over $310,000 into new software that will benefit nine police agencies when dealing with individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.

Police input information about the individual's actions or behaviour and gives officers suggestions on whether or not they should be taken to hospital. That same information will be forwarded to the hospital to allow staff to prepare for the individual's arrival.

"It's supposed to speed up the whole process," Winkler Police Chief Ryan Hunt explains. "Typically when we arrest someone under the mental health act it's a long process... this helps you make the decision whether the person needs to be taken to hospital and streamlines the process when you do get there."

HealthIM tool will help officers determine the most appropriate response based on their observations and an assessment of the potential risks.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen made the announcement Monday.

"In some cases, this might mean ensuring someone who is going through a mental health crisis is connected with a community service agency instead of taking them into custody or an emergency room. In other situations, the assessment will help officers recognize when someone is a risk to themselves or others so a more immediate intervention can be made."

With this funding, the Winnipeg Police Service, Brandon Police Service, Manitoba First Nations Police Service, Ste. Anne Police Department, Winkler Police Service, Altona Police Service, Morden Police Service, Rivers Police Department and RCMP detachments in Steinbach, Thompson and Portage la Prairie will install an evidence-based risk assessment tool called HealthIM in patrol cars and on other mobile devices.

HealthIM receivers will also be installed in local emergency rooms, nursing stations and community mental health agencies to support secure information sharing, and will help reduce the amount of time police officers spend with people in emergency departments as they are triaged.