Local RC Flying Hosts Provincial Gathering North Of Winkler (VIDEO)

Model plane enthusiasts from across the province gathered just outside of Winkler this weekend to share their love of remote-controlled aircraft.

The Winkler Wings R/C Flying Club gather most weekends throughout the summer but last weekend the group was host to members of clubs from all over Manitoba at the airstrip north of the city to showcase their skills and prowess of flying a variety of remote controlled air crafts.

Allen Bridge, a member of the Winkler Wings Club (WWC), said it's a great way to "show them off" and teach people what they do.

Fixed wing, rotory, quad-rotory, and race copters were featured. Bridge notes his personal collection includes more than 20 gas-powered planes and multiple R/C helicopters.

Others like himself began gathering in the early 1980's in what would become the Winkler Wings R/C Flying Club. The group meets on a small parcel of land that Bridge says a generous farmer provides for a small fee.

Despite the heat, and the strong winds on Sunday, Bridge says the pilots had a great time flying a variety of model flying vehicles.

He notes pilots are required to have updated insurance through the Model Aeronautics Assocation of Canada, which protects the club in case someone or property is hit with a R/C plane.