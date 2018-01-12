Local RCMP Report 'Pretty High' Number Of Assault Charges In 2017

Carman RCMP has released 2017 statistics, which also includes numbers from the detachment in Morden.

Staff Sergeant Bobby Baker said a total of 145 people were charged with speeding over the course of the year.

There were 18 impaired drivers, 5 disqualified or suspended drivers, 3 people fled the scene of an accident, and there was one 1 fatal accident.

Four people were charged with open liquor in vehicles.

There were also 55 motor-vehicle collisions in 2017 for the area, and 5 people were charged with an offence regarding collisions.

When it came to violence, Baker said there were 4 uttering threats charges and a total of 27 assault charges.

"21 assault charges plus 5 assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm charges, plus an aggravated, which is extremely serious assault. So all together we had 27 assault charges which is pretty high," Baker noted.

Also in 2017, one person was charged with forcible entry, and there were two charges of weapon possession.

For property crimes to homes, only 2 charges were laid. However, Baker noted other thieves may have been dealt with in a different way.

"There are also 3 that were cleared otherwise, and cleared otherwise can mean different things, like if it's a young person who's, say, 13 years old... they can be referred to an alternative measures program," he explained.

Baker said 3 charges were laid for mischief to property, and 13 cases were dealt with otherwise.

"So the vast majority of those sort of charges were dealt with in alternative measures," Baker noted.

Over the year there were only 2 reported cases of shoplifting and one person was charged.

Baker said the number of thefts from cars in 2017 is worrisome to him.

"One thing that was concerning was there were 30 reports of thefts from a motor vehicle."

Baker said one person was charged in relation to the thefts, and he wasn't sure how many of the 30 thefts the person is responsible for.