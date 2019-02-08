Local Resident Hospitalized After Exposure To The Elements

A Carman resident was hospitalized and transported to Winnipeg after exposure to the elements Thursday evening.

RCMP say Carman emergency services responded and police are investigating to rule out foul play and account for the time the individual spent outside.

Police say extreme temperatures can be especially dangerous at night, noting residents should not only consider exposed skin, but dropping core body temperatures.

The region has been under an extreme cold warning since Thursday, with wind chill values reaching -50.