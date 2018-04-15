Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Category: Local News

A local Disc Golf player took the top spot at the U.S Amateur Matchplay Championships in the Manitoba division.A local Disc Golf player took the top spot at the U.S Amateur Matchplay Championships in the Manitoba division.

The win earned Eric Giesbrecht the right to represent the province at the National Matchplay Championship this coming June in Kansas.

Giesbrecht got his start with the game in Winkler and plays regularly at the course in Stanley Park. He notes the sport continues to gain popularity in the region.

"There are more and more people trying it out," he says, adding it's becoming a regular component for school gym classes.

A local Disc Golf league, The Pembina Valley Discers, is starting up later this month and is open to anyone, "even if you've never played before," Giesbrecht says.

Learn more by following Pembina Valley Community Disc Golf on Facebook.

