Local Residents Bench Press For Charity (VIDEO)

Over $2,000 was raised for the Winkler and District Cheer Board this weekend through pumping iron.

The Bench Press Challenge organized by Rise Athletics and Wellness in Winkler saw participants collect pledges per rep.

Kurtis Fox with Rise Athletics says the cheer board was a good fit.

"We always try to look for something where there can be a bit of an impact for the organization," Fox says. "Given the time of year we figured we see the great work the cheer board does in the community, and the hope it gives to people this time of year." George, Helen, and Grace Krahn all took part to support the cheer board.

For local resident Helen Krahn, taking part in the event and supporting the cheer board made for a fun Saturday.

"It's a good cause, and we want to pitch in where we can."

The challenge is split into several categories and has a rolling leaderboard which creates a fun competitive atmosphere shares, George Krahn.

George had competed last year in the bar event completing 62 reps, this year he was able to complete 75.

The Krahn's daughter Grace took part in the small bar press completing 50 reps.

"I like it, and if it's for a good cause I like doing that too."