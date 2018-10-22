Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

Over $2,000 was raised for the Winkler and District Cheer Board this weekend through pumping iron.

The Bench Press Challenge organized by Rise Athletics and Wellness in Winkler saw participants collect pledges per rep.

Kurtis Fox with Rise Athletics says the cheer board was a good fit.

"We always try to look for something where there can be a bit of an impact for the organization," Fox says. "Given the time of year we figured we see the great work the cheer board does in the community, and the hope it gives to people this time of year." BenchpressGeorge, Helen, and Grace Krahn all took part to support the cheer board.

For local resident Helen Krahn, taking part in the event and supporting the cheer board made for a fun Saturday.

"It's a good cause, and we want to pitch in where we can."

The challenge is split into several categories and has a rolling leaderboard which creates a fun competitive atmosphere shares, George Krahn.

George had competed last year in the bar event completing 62 reps, this year he was able to complete 75.

The Krahn's daughter Grace took part in the small bar press completing 50 reps.

"I like it, and if it's for a good cause I like doing that too."

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/local/local-residents-bench-press-for-charity-video#sigProId2e9f6bb815

 

More Local News

Local Residents Bench Press For Charity (VIDEO)

Over $2,000 was raised for the Winkler and District Cheer Board this weekend through pumping iron. The Bench Press Challenge organized by Rise Athletics and Wellness in Winkler saw participants…

Two New Scams Reported To Altona Police

The Altona Police Service dealt with a pair of new scams this past week. The first involved fraudsters posing as a supervisor of a local not-for-profit business via email. The note included a list of…

Reeve Candidate Hopes To Clean Up Derelict Homes In Roland

Roland's Mike Pfrimmer is running for Reeve. Owner of Roland Air Spray for 35 years, Pfrimmer says at 57 years old, "if I'm going run for council and try and make a difference, now is the time."…

MP Concerned About Pardon Plan

Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen says the Liberal government's proposal to pardon those previously charged with possession of cannabis, now that it's been legalized, shows a concerning pattern.…

154 New Medications Covered By Pharmacare Program

The province announced Thursday in a news release that 154 new medications are being covered by the Pharmacare program. "Manitoba regularly, and on a schedule, makes updates to our Pharmacare program…

Home Sales In Altona Remain Steady

Home sales in Altona have remained fairly steady so far this year. According to statistics from Manitoba's Multiple Listing Service (MLS), a total of 52 homes have been sold to the end of September.…

Hunters Reminded To Stay Safe

With hunting season in effect in the province, enthusiasts are reminded to stay safe while hunting. Larry Gibbs is a firearms and safety instructor, and he says there has been a decrease in firearm…

Survey Shows Uncertainty Of Cannabis Impact On Small Businesses

Even though recreational cannabis has become legal, small business owners in Manitoba are still grappling with the new law and the impacts it may have on their operations, according to the Canadian…

Pembina Hills Arts Council Promoting Art For 30 Years

To celebrate 30 years of art and culture in Morden, the Pembina Hills Arts Council held a drop in at the Pembina Hills Arts Centre Saturday with a 1988 theme. Since its formation in the 80's the…

Dyslexia And Irlen Syndrome Highlighted In The Area

Monday evening, Ranae Bergen led a Dyslexia and Irlen Syndrome seminar in Winkler. She works as a Reading Practitioner with READiscover Literacy. "1 out of 5 people have dyslexia, and it's also…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login