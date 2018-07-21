Local Rubik's Cube Prodigy Hoping to Break World Record (VIDEO)

With more than 43 quintillion combinations, most people have never solved the iconic Rubik's Cube. Ten-year-old Winkler resident Dawson Penner's record is one minute, 14 seconds.

He says the first time he solved Rubik's cube he started screaming, so much so his mom Kerri rushed into his room thinking something was wrong.

"She thought there was a mouse in the house, but then she realized I just solved the cube," Penner says.

It's believed only six percent of people have solved the mind-bending 3D puzzle created in 1974 by Hungarian professor of architecture Erno Rubik. Penner has learned a number of algorithms that have continually increased his solving speed, recently getting his time down to just over one minute. The feat is made more impressive considering Penner first solved the cube in May.

"The fact he can solve it is beyond me," Kerri says.

Penner regularly watches the pros online that have perfected their times. On the 2x2 cube Penner has perfected his solving technique to just four seconds. However, the world record is less than a single second.

"My brain just wants to solve it, it's so fun," he says.

Kerri notes many on-lookers in public can't believe what they're seeing. "It's amazing to watch him take a cube that anyone can scramble, you can scramble the thing for an hour and it doesn't make it any harder for him."

"It's fun to see how his brain works and what he's going to use his brain for in the future," Kerri says.

Dawson says he dreams of becoming a pilot in the Canadian Armed Forces.