Local SERC Members Learn From Humboldt Disaster Response Leaders

Local disaster response volunteers met with the men and women who led the community response and recovery in Humboldt after the devastating bus crash that claimed 16 lives.

Humboldt City Manager Joe Day and Humboldt Fire Chief Mike Kwasnica who shared their personal accounts of the weeks following the April 6 crash at the 2018 Manitoba Disaster Management Conference in Winnipeg earlier this month.

Southern Emergency Response Committee members attended the three-day event and learned the importance of maintaining good mental health in disaster response.

SERC Coordinator Darin Driedger explains the events in Humboldt revealed the work behind the scenes in emergency management. "It doesn't get talked about as much... but you have to think about those type of events and how they would impact your community."

Driedger says the situation in Humboldt is an example of how a disaster can have far-reaching implications beyond your borders.

He notes the conference also provided a time for team building within SERC and rub shoulders with emergency coordinators from across the country.

"All the main players come out... so you get to meet other emergency coordinators and see how they approach different issues and set up their programs."

Looking back on the last number of months, Driedger says they were fortunate to have a relatively mild summer in terms of storms and tornado incidents. In the coming weeks, SERC will continue with training and tabletop exercises.

Photo by Manitoba Disaster Management