Local Snowmobile Club Enjoying Some Of The Best Conditions In Years

"The more snow, the better!"



That's the reaction of Vern Wieler, president of the Border Valley Snow Goers snowmobile club, now that 20 to 30 centimetres of the white stuff has fallen in the region in the past week or so.

"Before this last round we actually had as good of trails as we could expect, but now it'll be even better," he said.

There's more snow on the way for Monday and Tuesday, and to that Wieler says "Bring it on!"

"We've had some iffy winters the past couple years and...this makes up for the last couple that we've had to go through."

Wieler runs a snowmobile repair business and says all of this snow has boosted interest in the sport, noting people he hasn't seen in years are now bringing in their sleds for a tune-up.

He adds there's also been an increase in club memberships.

Crews got busy grooming area trails on Friday and Wieler expects they'll keep running all weekend in order clear routes that got blown in this past week.

He urges riders to use caution as trail signs may be blown over in the high winds, and asks that if they see loose signs to pick them and put them upright.