Local Snowmobile Trails Opening Soon

Snowmobile trails are expected to open soon for the Pembina Valley Snowkickers.The group maintains more than 500 km of designated snowmobile trails together with the Snoman Inc. With recent snowfalls trails are looking more promising.

Pembina Valley Snowkickers President Mike Mclaren explains they headed out in full force this week with two groomers and plans to add a third machine.

"We hope to have all the trails open as soon as possible."

While volunteers attempted to groom trails earlier in December, Mclaren says there just wasn't enough snow yet. However, with recent snowfalls trails are looking more promising.

"We understand everyone wants to hit the trails but please be patient as it takes time to mark and groom trails as everything is done by volunteers," he says.

Trails connect the communities of Manitou, Darlingford, Thornhill, Morden, La Riviere, Pilot Mound, Crystal City, Clearwater, Glenora, Mariapolis, Swan Lake, Somerset, St. Leon, Altamont, Notre Dame, Rathwell, Bruxelles, and Holland.

Riders must have must have a valid Snopass and display a Snopass sticker on their license plate.