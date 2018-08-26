Local Swim Team Places 14 Podium Positions in Final Points Meet

The Winkler Barracudas Swim Team met for one last time this season, hosting the final points meet of the year at the Winkler Aquatic Centre.

The Barracudas won 14 out of 30 podium positions, in all age categories.

Greta, Khyler, Jace, Kaylea, Finn, and Jack placed first. Cohen G., Levi, and Daniel placed second. Rebecca, Alexis, Cole W., Brittany, and Cole T. placed third.

Todd Folkett, a parent of one of the swimmers, said: "It gives them an opportunity to challenge themselves and set sometimes." He notes most of the kids have improved their times dramatically.

"In the last meet, we've seen as much as ten or fifteen seconds off a time, which is huge," said Folkett.

Steve Hiebert described his daughter could barely finish a session when she first started earlier in the year but is now swimming "about two miles" every lesson with "plenty of energy afterwards."

Both Folkett and Hiebert agree having this team brings the kids together, having a friendly competition while making new friends.

Eric Tanguay, the Head Coach for the Barracudas, explains the swimmers are from Morden and Winkler, and currently ranging from 8 to 15 years old. A highlight for Tanguay is one of the swimmers broke five records this year, which was his first.

"I enjoy coaching them, and they've made it an enjoyable experience," noted Tanguay.