Local Volunteer To Receive Prestigious Award

Altona resident, Angelika Stoesz, will be receiving the Governor General's Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers.

The medal is an official Canadian honour, recognizing exceptional volunteer achievements of Canadians from across the country.

"I got a phone call from the Governor General of Canada's office, and, quite honestly, I at first thought it was a scam because we have a lot of that going on," said Stoesz.

"I was quite taken aback, and I'm still quite taken aback," she added.

The Altona Christmas Day Dinner, Rhineland and Area Food Bank, and Challenge for Life walk are some of the organizations she's been a part of, some for over 20 years.

Stoesz said she's proud to be part of a hardworking and caring community.

"These medals recognize the single person, but it's never a single person that's involved," said Stoesz. "In this community, we're surrounded by people who change the world in their own little way every day."

Governor General Julie Payette will present the medal to Stoesz at an upcoming ceremony.