Local Volunteer To Receive Prestigious Award

Details
Altona resident, Angelika Stoesz, will be receiving the Governor General's Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers.

The medal is an official Canadian honour, recognizing exceptional volunteer achievements of Canadians from across the country.

"I got a phone call from the Governor General of Canada's office, and, quite honestly, I at first thought it was a scam because we have a lot of that going on," said Stoesz.

"I was quite taken aback, and I'm still quite taken aback," she added.

The Altona Christmas Day Dinner, Rhineland and Area Food Bank, and Challenge for Life walk are some of the organizations she's been a part of, some for over 20 years.

Stoesz said she's proud to be part of a hardworking and caring community.

"These medals recognize the single person, but it's never a single person that's involved," said Stoesz. "In this community, we're surrounded by people who change the world in their own little way every day."

Governor General Julie Payette will present the medal to Stoesz at an upcoming ceremony.

Darlingford And Area Going Dark Thursday

The Town of Darlingford will be without power Thursday from 9:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. Manitoba Hydro's Bruce Owen explains approximately 257 customers will be affected in town and rural residents south…

Altona Council Increases Spending And Taxes For 2018

Residents in Altona can expect to see a small increase in their municipal property tax bill this year. Town council has presented its operating budget for 2018 that includes a 6.9 percent increase in…

City Waiting On Grants To Upgrade Morden Airport

Plans are underway for upgrading the runway and tarmac at the Morden Regional Airport Terminal. Currently, the airport offers two runways; Runway 10/28 a 3,675 by 75 foot paved runway, with a…

Winkler Announces New Residential, Park Development

Winkler is creating a new neighbourhood and park area on land adjacent to the dike east of 14th St. Mayor Martin Harder made the announcement during his State of the City address last week.…

Lifesaving Society Encourages Ice And Water Safety This Spring

With temperatures routinely going above freezing over the last few weeks, the Lifesaving Society is encouraging parents to talk to their kids about ice and water safety. Kevin Tordiffe is the…

Proceeds From 2018 Canola Juniors Donated to ACF

The Altona Community Foundation (ACF) was able to grow last week thanks to a donation. ACF board member Brad Derksen accepted the $3,000 dollar donation from Al Friesen, Co-Chair of the 2018 Canola…

Counselling Centre Doubling In Size, Adding Staff

Pembina Counselling Centre is growing into a larger location. The non-profit provides counselling on a sliding fee scale. If payment poses a hardship the organization "makes it work" for clients.…

Morden Continues Supporting The Identity Of The City

The people, businesses, and organizations are the lifeblood of a community. It's the reason the City of Morden is financially supporting a number of organizations from their general budget. Like last…

Neubergthal Considering Guidelines For Future Development

Discussions have begun on whether the residents of Neubergthal need to establish some guidelines as to how the village will be developed in the future. In 1997 Parks Canada designated Neubergthal as…

