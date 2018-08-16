Local Youth Job Centres Report Successful Odd Job Squad

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Manitoba Youth Job Centres (MYJC) are closing for the season.

Erin Robert, Youth Engagement Leader in Morris, said they had 21 job orders placed this summer.

"The majority of those did come from home owners, looking for casual yard work to be done... yard work and gardening, stuff like that," said Robert.

A few businesses used the centre to find a part time employee or for some odd jobs.

"Something that is also common with the Morris centre is when the Manitoba Stampede comes around, some businesses and other organizations will hire youth to help out over the weekend," Robert explained.

Youth also volunteer to help at the Manitoba Stampede.

Robert had a young age group looking for jobs this year and many were interested in the Odd Job Squad. Jobs included the Flower Frenzy, selling Canada Day bouquets, building stampede fences, selling and delivering cookies, and picking strawberries to sell.

The MYJC also offers help with resume writing. Robert helped write 5 resumes and conducted mock interviews with a few other youth. She said resume writing is commonly taught in schools now, so many of the registrants already had a resume.

Isabel Wallace is the Altona MYJC Youth Engagement Leader.

"We had quite a few home owners who were looking to hire students this summer, many needed some help gardening, lawn mowing, pulling weeds, and moving furniture," said Wallace, noting the home owners were pleased with the work the students had done.

She says most of the Altona youth applied for the Odd Job Squad, where youth participated in events such as a kick-off BBQ, food sales, the Manitoba Sunflower Festival, park clean-up, and kids carnival.

"All of these events got the students involved in the community, visiting business and homeowners, while practicing their customer service skills," said Wallace.

Taylor Veldman, Youth Engagement Leader in Carman, said around 30 jobs from home owners were available at the centre this year. A few businesses were seeking summer help as well.

"Everything from weeding to mowing grass, babysitting, some were just general chores on the farm," said Veldman.

Veldman had about 35 youth sign up for the Odd Job Squad, and 10-15 applicants looking for part-time and full-time work.

The MYJC Offices will re-open in May of 2019.

