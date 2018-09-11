Local Youth Share Intimate Images Online, RCMP Investigating

An RCMP investigation is underway into a case of local young people sharing intimate images through social media.



The agency will not offer further comment on the investigation due to the age of the people involved and the sensitivity of the situation, however, Carman RCMP is drawing attention to the issue.



Parents are reminded to talk with their children and monitor their social media use to ensure they are not vulnerable to sexual exploitation.



The RCMP is also warning that it is a criminal offence to distribute intimate images of minors, even if the people behind it are also young.

In this recent case, Carman RCMP says the agency is planning talks for area schools this fall to further educate young people on the issue.

Meantime, Carman RCMP is investigating a pair of single-vehicle collisions that occurred this past weekend at the same spot. Both instances saw vehicles hit the ditch on Highway 428, south of highway 23 near Roland.

The first incident happened Friday when a vehicle rolled after veering off the shoulder and hitting the ditch. RCMP say the female driver was wearing her seatbelt at the time and was not seriously injured.

The second incident happened around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.



Officers arrived at the scene to find an intoxicated male. The 29-year-old Winkler man was arrested and ultimately charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.