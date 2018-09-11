Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

An RCMP investigation is underway into a case of local young people sharing intimate images through social media.

The agency will not offer further comment on the investigation due to the age of the people involved and the sensitivity of the situation, however, Carman RCMP is drawing attention to the issue.

Parents are reminded to talk with their children and monitor their social media use to ensure they are not vulnerable to sexual exploitation.

The RCMP is also warning that it is a criminal offence to distribute intimate images of minors, even if the people behind it are also young.

In this recent case, Carman RCMP says the agency is planning talks for area schools this fall to further educate young people on the issue.

Meantime, Carman RCMP is investigating a pair of single-vehicle collisions that occurred this past weekend at the same spot. Both instances saw vehicles hit the ditch on Highway 428, south of highway 23 near Roland.

The first incident happened Friday when a vehicle rolled after veering off the shoulder and hitting the ditch. RCMP say the female driver was wearing her seatbelt at the time and was not seriously injured.

The second incident happened around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene to find an intoxicated male. The 29-year-old Winkler man was arrested and ultimately charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

More Local News

Local Youth Share Intimate Images Online, RCMP Investigating

An RCMP investigation is underway into a case of local young people sharing intimate images through social media. The agency will not offer further comment on the investigation due to the age of the…

Morden Could Surpass Drumheller As Canada's Fossil Destination, Needs New Facility First

Morden has the potential to become, and surpass, Drumheller as the premier fossil destination in Canada, but it may need to come out of the basement first. "If we want to move to the next level we…

Accident On Highway 3 Tuesday Morning (UPDATE)

Morden RCMP received a call around 8: this morning, to respond to a collision that occurred on Highway 3 Eastbound between Morden and Winkler. According to witnesses, a pickup truck was making a…

Owen Submits Carman Mayoral Bid

A two-term councillor for the Town of Carman wants to be the next mayor of the community. Current deputy mayor, Brent Owen, is vying for the top job in this fall's civic election. "I want to continue…

Business Council Talks Supply Management As NAFTA Talks Continue

The Business Council of Manitoba has put out varying views on supply management to help its members better understand the issue that has become so prominent in NAFTA negotiations. Don Leitch says…

Honey, Garlic, And Maple Syrup Fills Plates In Manitou

In Manitou, festival season gets an extra weekend to celebrate the Pembina Valley. "17 years ago, a gentleman by the name of Joseph Kozak had this idea to attract people to our area, to bring tourism…

Investigation Ongoing For September 5th Theft

On September 5, Morden Police were dispatched to a theft at the Morden Liquor Mart at around 6:50 pm. Police were advised that the suspects, two males and two females, took several bottles of liquor…

Community Spirit Shines Through The Rain At Head For The Hills

"It's cool and wet, and the spirit is warm," says Earl Reimer, Director of Development for the Eden Foundation. The 16th Annual Head for the Hills raised $121,000 and counting, but it was not an easy…

Salem Home Launches $30,000 Renovation Project

The Salem Foundation is on the homestretch of their major blinds renovation. The current blinds in the public spaces throughout the facility have been in use for nearly 25 years. With daily use,…

Winkler K-9 Unit Begins Training, Hitting The Streets 2019

The newest member of the Winkler Police Service is ten weeks old. Constable Sean O'Brien recently began work with the services new police dog Juno, beginning with basic obedience and socializing.…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login