Long-Time Morden Councillor Won't Run For Fourth Term

After 12 years of service, long-time Morden Councillor Alex Fedorchuk has announced he won't be running in this fall's election.

Looking back on his three terms, he recalls a complete change-over going into his first term, with only one returning councillor. Despite the challenges, he notes they were able to expand the Agassiz Medical Centre, helping it become a community-owned facility.

Since that time they've gone from six doctors to employing approximately 20 today.

"After some years the Agassiz Medical Centre was looked upon as a model community-owned medical centre," he says. "We were pretty proud of that."

During his second term starting in 2006, Fedorchuk notes they made a push to highlight the Canadian Fossil Discover Centre, noting they were realizing many people both locally and in Winnipeg weren't aware of the attraction.

"I got tired of hearing people say, "I've been bringing my kids to the rec centre for ten years for hockey and I didn't know this thing was in the basement,'" he says. "But you can't know what you don't know." Fedorchuk has served council since 2002, taking time off in 2010 for health reasons

After taking some time off for health issues in 2010, Fedorchuk returned in 2014. "It's been a good term," he says, noting council has made headway in developing Morden's business sector.

Looking back, he says anyone interested in running for council should be prepared to develop a thick skin and embrace debate. He says council is strengthened by a cross-section of experience and opinions.

There's also many opportunities to expand your horizons, he says.

"Experience it if you can, you meet some wonderful people and have a great exchange of ideas, and it's an opportunity to meet people from around the country," he says, noting another highlight is taking part in the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Fedorchuk says he looks forward to spending more time with his grandchildren and honouring a promise to his wife, "I promised her no more politics."