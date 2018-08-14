Long-Time Morden Councillor Won't Run For Fourth Term

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

After 12 years of service, long-time Morden Councillor Alex Fedorchuk has announced he won't be running in this fall's election.

Looking back on his three terms, he recalls a complete change-over going into his first term, with only one returning councillor. Despite the challenges, he notes they were able to expand the Agassiz Medical Centre, helping it become a community-owned facility.

Since that time they've gone from six doctors to employing approximately 20 today.

"After some years the Agassiz Medical Centre was looked upon as a model community-owned medical centre," he says. "We were pretty proud of that."

During his second term starting in 2006, Fedorchuk notes they made a push to highlight the Canadian Fossil Discover Centre, noting they were realizing many people both locally and in Winnipeg weren't aware of the attraction.

"I got tired of hearing people say, "I've been bringing my kids to the rec centre for ten years for hockey and I didn't know this thing was in the basement,'" he says. "But you can't know what you don't know."fedorchuk1Fedorchuk has served council since 2002, taking time off in 2010 for health reasons

After taking some time off for health issues in 2010, Fedorchuk returned in 2014. "It's been a good term," he says, noting council has made headway in developing Morden's business sector.

Looking back, he says anyone interested in running for council should be prepared to develop a thick skin and embrace debate. He says council is strengthened by a cross-section of experience and opinions.

There's also many opportunities to expand your horizons, he says.

"Experience it if you can, you meet some wonderful people and have a great exchange of ideas, and it's an opportunity to meet people from around the country," he says, noting another highlight is taking part in the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Fedorchuk says he looks forward to spending more time with his grandchildren and honouring a promise to his wife, "I promised her no more politics."

fedorchuk2

More Local News

Long-Time Morden Councillor Won't Run For Fourth Term

After 12 years of service, long-time Morden Councillor Alex Fedorchuk has announced he won't be running in this fall's election. Looking back on his three terms, he recalls a complete change-over…

Pembina Threshermen's Museum Celebrates 50 Years of Preserving Pioneer Past

The Pembina Threshermen's Museum (PTM) turned 50 years old this week, and held a special event Monday to recognize a half century of preserving the region's Pioneer past.. "We want to honour our…

Health Canada Warns Buyers Of Second-Hand Baby Products, Baby Walkers Ban

While buying second-hand items could save you money, Health Canada also warns your garage sale gems also come with a risk, especially when it comes to products made for children. Product Safety…

Ag Operator Program in the Works at Assiniboine Community College

Assiniboine Community College is looking to add an ag operator program to its list of offerings. While a definitive start date has not yet been set, the school has been in communication with farm…

Morden Police Respond To Hit-And-Run, Lay Charges

Morden Police attended the scene of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Mountain Street and Thornhill on August 11. The boat and trailer that the victim was pulling with their vehicle sustained some…

Harvest Festival A Success Despite Extreme Heat (VIDEO)

Scorching heat with daytime highs of up to 39 C couldn't put a damper on another successful Winkler Harvest Festival this weekend. Due to the heat, Shannon Loewen, the Co-Director of the Harvest…

Pembina Valley Swelters in Record Breaking Heat Sunday

Southern Manitoba went into the weekend expecting record setting daytime temperatures, and the weather delivered on that expectation with new marks set in several communities across the Pembina…

Mini Library Idea Catching On In Winkler

As a gift for their 50th wedding anniversary last year, Al and Ruth Ens received a mini library. With enthusiasm, the Ens' consulted with and were encouraged by the city to put up and stock the…

EpiPen Shortage A Concern To Winkler Pharmaceutical Specialist

A shortage of EpiPen epinephrine auto-injectors in the 0.3 mg and 0.15 mg doses continues but is expected to be revived later this month, according to Pfizer, Canada's sole manufacturer of the…

Collision Slows Traffic At Highway 75 and 201 Intersection

Witnesses reported to PembinaValleyOnline late Sunday evening a collision at the junction of highways 75 and 201 near Letellier. There is no word at this time on the number of vehicles involved or…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login