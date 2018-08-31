Long Weekend Brings Safety Warning  

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Long weekends usually include plenty of traffic on the roads, and with that comes accidents. History shows the September long weekend usually entails almost 800 accidents. MPI spokesperson Brian Smiley says they hope to see that number drop.

"Changing behaviour does not change overnight," says Smiley. "It requires education, awareness, and law enforcement. Manitoba Public Insurance and our police partners know we still have a lot of work to do, but we're going to remind motorists again and again that high-risk driving behaviours are not acceptable, drivers need to start taking responsibility for their actions."

Smiley notes there are a number of ways you can help prevent accidents, "very simply, don't text and drive, that is against the law, you will get five demerits. We all know don't drink while driving, speeding continues to be a factor, and we know that speeding at-fault drivers are responsible for the deaths of 19 people each year."

