After over a decade of dedication in aiding the community's growth, Morden's Community Development Officer Cheryl Digby is beginning a new chapter.

During her twelve and a half years in the position, Digby has seen Morden transition from a town to a city, and much has changed over the years.

"It's a little bittersweet, I look back and think about all the accomplishments; at the same time, I think that after twelve and a half years it's time for a change."

As any city grows, there are growing pains. Digby says they've identified challenges they've had to overcome; there was and continues to be a need for housing, daycare remains a constant demand, and the city lacks high-speed Internet services.

Challenges do exist, says Digby, but they meet each one with unique solutions. Morenet will fill the need for high-speed Internet, a desire to attract tech companies lead to a partnership with Northforge South, and a longtime labour shortage was the reason for the development of the immigration initiative.

These have led to many changes which have impacted the city positively, says Digby, and although she may be beginning a new chapter in her life the community will need a new person to bring strong leadership and ingenuity to keep the community moving towards the future.

"There's work left to be done especially affordable housing; we need a new elementary school, it's not like the work is all done and it's time to go home. There's still a lot of hard work that needs to be done in building the community."

Advice for Morden's next Community Development Officer would be to work closely as a team with Morden council and MCDC, says Digby.

She says she's thankful for the support she's received from councils and management, and MCDC members for their inspiration and dedication in building the community she calls home.