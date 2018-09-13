Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Longtime School Trustee Brenda Willey hopes to see others take up the cause of education advocacy. "I really feel more people need to get involved with this. It's important to have a good diverse group of trustees, we have grandparents, parents, business owners, farmers... it's important we get people who understand this community."

Willey has been a trustee with the Garden Valley School Division for the past 16 years. She began volunteering with a local Parent Advisory Council, but says she desired to see the "bigger picture."

"I grew up in the school division and I wanted to make sure my kids would have the same values in school that I did."

Over the years Willey has seen the division open multiple schools, and witnessed test scores rise as the board focused on literacy, "that's a huge highlight for me."

In the end, she says the most rewarding aspect was working with division staff and Provincial government representatives.

For those interested in running for school trustee in the local school board, Willey says make time to learn from season trustees. Nomination papers are available at school division across the region and must be returned before the September 18 deadline.

