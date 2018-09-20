Longtime Winkler Events Coordinator, Director Of Recreation Leaving

Longtime events coordinator and Winkler Harvest Festival Organizer Deb Penner is leaving her position.

Penner began her career as Community Events Coordinator in 2007 before transitioning to Director of Recreation, Culture and Tourism last November.

"Her vast knowledge in the music industry was an asset in bringing in well-known artists across an array of genres," Winkler City Manager Barb Dyck says.

Penner's events have drawn thousands of people over the past decade including the annual Harvest Festival, P.W Enns Concert Hall events, Bethel Park's weekly summer concerts, as well as a number of outdoor concerts.

Penner has accepted the position of Recreation Director with the Town of Killarney. Her last day will be in February 2019.