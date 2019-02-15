Looking At Relationships On Singles Awareness Day

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest is Saturday, Feb 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at... Details Here

Details
Category: Local News

Valentine's Day can be a difficult time for some; February 15 is Singles Awareness Day and a counsellor at Pembina Counselling Centre says it should be an opportunity to take care of yourself.

"Self-care involves doing things that are good for you, whether that be for your physical health, emotional health, or for your relationships. People need to build things into their lifetime where they do things they enjoy, that they're passionate about, and that involve other people."

Paul Penner says humans are social creatures and if we find we are lonely we need to foster healthy relationships, relationships don't have to be exclusively romantic; they can be familial or friendships. What is important is the effort we put into those relationships, taking initiating, and becoming involved in the lives of those around us.

By going through life alone and not take the time to focus on ourselves it can be draining, we need to do things that give us an emotional return, and take time to refresh.

Penner says for those who are feeling upset that they don't have a significant other, it's okay to be single.

"We all were, it's okay for all of us. It's more important to find a person that you can build a meaningful relationship, a future with, and enjoy than it is to be just involved with somebody."

Paul adds that as we engage in things that are meaningful to us, we're going to meet people who also share those values and the chances are greater you could form meaningful connections with that person.

More Local News

Altona Resident Eyes Tory Candidacy In Borderland

The Borderland Progressive Conservative Association was just formed this week and already one person has stepped forward to be the next candidate to represent the constituency in the Manitoba…

Speed Reduction Approved For Rosenort's Main Drag

With a speed reduction set to take effect shortly, traffic coming into Rosenort from the east will have to slow down earlier. After three applications to the Highway Traffic Board, the R.M. of Morris…

Racers Set To Endure Manitoba Winter

When the clock strikes ten o'clock this evening and many southern Manitobans are getting ready for bed, a group of runners will be taking their marks, as they set out on a 162 kilometre long journey.…

Winkler Outlines Tax Rate For Fire And Police Services

As part of on-going efforts to show ratepayers exactly where their tax dollars are going, the City of Winkler is outlining the number of tax dollars set aside for fire and police protection services…

Looking At Relationships On Singles Awareness Day

Valentine's Day can be a difficult time for some; February 15 is Singles Awareness Day and a counsellor at Pembina Counselling Centre says it should be an opportunity to take care of yourself.…

Students Raise Money By Performing "Singing Valentines" (VIDEO)

Students from Ecole Morden Middle School travelled the region Thursday delivering singing valentines. Members of the school's jazz choir drove to local businesses and homes February 14 to perform a…

GVC Is Greasing Up The Winkler Concert Hall Stage (GALLERY)

A summer romance is coming to life on the evening of Valentine's Day with Garden Valley Collegiate's first performance of the musical Grease (School Version). The cast has been working hard for the…

Winkler City Manager Retiring After 27 Year Career

After a 27-year-career with the City of Winkler, Barb Dyck is retiring. Mayor Martin Harder says the community has been blessed by her service, "her attitude and reactions always set the…

Local MP Says Carbon Tax Would Be Axed By A Tory Government

Lawyers for the federal government and its supporters will get a chance Thursday to make their case in a Regina court on why theybelieve Ottawa has the legal power to impose a carbon tax on…

Revolutionary Medicine Introduced February 14, 1929

Valentine's Day is a celebration of romance and love, yet it also has significant connections with medical discoveries. On February 14, 1929, a Professor of Bacteriology at St. Mary's Hospital in…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login