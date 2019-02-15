Looking At Relationships On Singles Awareness Day

Valentine's Day can be a difficult time for some; February 15 is Singles Awareness Day and a counsellor at Pembina Counselling Centre says it should be an opportunity to take care of yourself.

"Self-care involves doing things that are good for you, whether that be for your physical health, emotional health, or for your relationships. People need to build things into their lifetime where they do things they enjoy, that they're passionate about, and that involve other people."

Paul Penner says humans are social creatures and if we find we are lonely we need to foster healthy relationships, relationships don't have to be exclusively romantic; they can be familial or friendships. What is important is the effort we put into those relationships, taking initiating, and becoming involved in the lives of those around us.

By going through life alone and not take the time to focus on ourselves it can be draining, we need to do things that give us an emotional return, and take time to refresh.

Penner says for those who are feeling upset that they don't have a significant other, it's okay to be single.

"We all were, it's okay for all of us. It's more important to find a person that you can build a meaningful relationship, a future with, and enjoy than it is to be just involved with somebody."

Paul adds that as we engage in things that are meaningful to us, we're going to meet people who also share those values and the chances are greater you could form meaningful connections with that person.