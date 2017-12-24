Revitalization Of Main Street Highlight For Town Of Morris in 2017

2017 brought several positive changes to Morris' Main Street due to the town's growing business and commercial sector.

Two trucking companies, Meridian Industries and Home Hardware took over and renovated or built new buildings. A new apartment block was built along Main Street as well.

"We've seen a bunch of revitalization on Main Street, it's nice to drive down Main Street, and see new things happening," said Town of Morris Mayor Gavin van der Linde.

Van der Linde added residential growth has been strong for the town in the past, and he looks forward to seeing it continue.

Also, the town showed strong support regarding taking on new community projects.

"One of the big things we did was establish a splash park in the community," said van der Linde. "We appreciate all the business and individuals that stood up to sponsor this and help the town bring this to the community."

This year the Curling Training Centre also developed a robotic machine that throws rocks accurately. The facility has attracted teams from Winnipeg, as well as International teams, who want to be trained there. The Centre is housed at the Morris Curling Club.

"I think we also need to realize this is not just a world-class curling training centre, but probably one of the most advanced technologically in the world," said van der Linde.

This past summer the Valley Ag Society brought Rumble in the Valley and the Tractor Pull to town, which attracted a large number of people.

Also, a lighted crosswalk was put on Highway 23 east, and the speed limit was reduced due to proximity to the school and arena.

"We've seen all our street lights in the entire community change to LED so that's been a nice transformation," van der Linde added.

The mayor noted that council was firm with their by-law enforcement around town properties looking tidy this year. Another positive aspect of the year was the addition of a garage for the town's Hani-Van. Van der Linde is also happy to see the golf course move into a more financially stable position.

"Our golf course has struggled over the last few years, but this year they have done really well," he said. "They're in a really strong place to start the new year."

"It's awesome to look back and actually remember all the positive things," van der Linde added.