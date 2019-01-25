Low Risk For Flooding Along Red River In U.S.

Spring flooding along the Red River won't likely be an issue this spring, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

The weather agency, in its first flood outlook of the year, says soil moisture levels, snowpack, and river flow volumes near the Manitoba border are below average, and average to above average further south.

All of that creates a low risk of flooding from spring snowmelt along the Red and its tributaries in Minnesota and North Dakota.

Dry conditions in the Red River Basin have persisted over the past two years, and it doesn't appear much has changed during this winter.

Meanwhile, the weather service is predicting above average temperatures in the basin during the second half of the winter.