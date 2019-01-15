2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Altona town council remains hopeful it can make some headway on improving Main Street.

Ongoing discussions on getting the province to upgrade and resurface the roadway have gone nowhere.

"We had a proposal in front of them that they said was workable, but the project was not included as part of their 2018 list," said Mayor Al Friesen. "We have spoken most recently with Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler and things sounded positive, but if they say 'yes' to the project then we want an early 'yes', or if the answer is 'no' then we'd like an early 'no', so that we can focus our attention on other projects."

Main Street was one of two major capital projects that failed to happen for Altona in 2018 as planned.

The other project included a concrete upgrade to a section of 10th Avenue NW.

The town had budgeted for the project, but tenders came in too high because provincial funding for the work was granted too late in the construction season as most companies had enough work to keep them busy.

More Local News

Pembina Threshermen's Museum Looks Back On 50th Year

The Pembina Threshermen's Museum is looking forward to what the 2019 year will hold after having a successful 50th-year celebration. Visitation numbers have been constantly increasing since 2012…

Main Street Upgrades On The Table For Altona Council

Altona town council remains hopeful it can make some headway on improving Main Street. Ongoing discussions on getting the province to upgrade and resurface the roadway have gone nowhere. "We had a…

Manitoba Hydro Begins Pre-Construction On Transmission Project

Residents of the southeast may notice unusual traffic moving through the municipalities of La Broquerie and Stuartburn over the next few weeks as a result of the Manitoba to Minnesota Transmission…

Morden Prepares For Emerald Ash Borer

Morden is heading into year two of their 10-year Ash Strategy, a plan to diminish the spread of the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB). In Morden, EAB threatens 37 percent of public ash trees and thousands of…

Rhineland Developing Plan To Help Manage Assets Into The Future

Rhineland officials have started the process of creating an asset management plan for the municipality. Mandated by the provincial government, Reeve Don Wiebe explains the plan is meant to provide…

Region Continues To Thrive In Diversity

In much of the Country, an attributing factor to the population growth is immigration. The federal government has committed $113 million to pre-arrival services for new immigrants in 2019; this is an…

Protect Your Home's Air From A "Silent Killer"

Protecting yourself and your family from the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning should be top of mind, especially during the winter months. Carbon monoxide is often referred to as the "silent…

Liver Lovers Gather At Carman Legion For 10th Liverfest

"I started liverfest up ten years ago with the help of some friends. It all came to accumulation of a night of sitting around at a table and how many people we found out that liked to have liver,"…

Winkler Family Selling Everything For An Adventure Of A Lifetime

A local family have sold everything to travel the world with their young sons. Rick and Alana Knelsen have sold their house and many of their possessions and bought a one-way ticket to see their…

BBBS Launching 'Game On', Looking To Expand To Carman

A new program through Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) aims to help boys reach their full potential. BBBS of Altona/Morden/Winkler Executive Director Michael Penner explains Game On is an…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login