Main Street Upgrades On The Table For Altona Council

Altona town council remains hopeful it can make some headway on improving Main Street.

Ongoing discussions on getting the province to upgrade and resurface the roadway have gone nowhere.

"We had a proposal in front of them that they said was workable, but the project was not included as part of their 2018 list," said Mayor Al Friesen. "We have spoken most recently with Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler and things sounded positive, but if they say 'yes' to the project then we want an early 'yes', or if the answer is 'no' then we'd like an early 'no', so that we can focus our attention on other projects."

Main Street was one of two major capital projects that failed to happen for Altona in 2018 as planned.

The other project included a concrete upgrade to a section of 10th Avenue NW.

The town had budgeted for the project, but tenders came in too high because provincial funding for the work was granted too late in the construction season as most companies had enough work to keep them busy.