Category: Local News

A local reservist hopes to create a troop, a group of soldiers from the area performing drills and training exercises on a part-time basis, in the Winkler area. wilson insetBattery Commander Major Mark Wilson

"It's one of the fastest growing communities in Manitoba, so I think there's interest in there," Major Mark Wilson says.

Wilson's 26th Field Regiment put on a military exercise in Winkler earlier this month.

While the reservists unit operates and trains in Portage and Brandon, he says he'd like to raise the awareness of reservists in the community.

"We're real people and have real jobs in the community and we choose to serve the country in a different way."

To help promote interest, the school division has created a co-op program for students offering high school credits. Participants will spend afternoons in basic training, trying military rations and handling weapons.

While sensitive to the nature and pacifist background of the community, Wilson says people in the area are interested in military service to the nation.

Members of the 26th Field Regiment will be at the Morden Legion November 13 and 20 to give people a chance to learn more about becoming a reservist.

howitzer2

