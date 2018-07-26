Make Every Week Safe Kids Week

While Parachute Canada's Safe Kids Week campaign was held at the beginning of June, Southern Health-Santé Sud continues to highlight its importance.

Healthy Living Facilitator Janique Fortier says this is because they believe keeping kids safe is important all year round, even though the Safe Kids Week has passed. She notes they can always reach more people with the message as to how to keep kids safe.

Fortier shares some tips on how to keep kids safe from concussions at home and at play.

"At home, one of the leading causes of concussions with children is falls," she explains. "You can prevent falls by using non-slip mats or making sure you have the right guards at the top of the stairs and at the bottom of the stairs, potentially -- different things like that," explains Fortier. "At play, you can encourage children to learn proper sports skills and techniques to protect themselves, but also their teammates or the others that they're playing with."

She adds a way to protect kids when they're outside near roadways is to teach them to put their phones and headphones away when they're crossing the street.