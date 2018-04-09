Making Connections Has Become More Difficult For Winkler Welcomes You Hostess

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Over a 25 year period, the hostess for the Winkler Welcomes You program has made visits to nearly 5,600 households in the community.
    
Winkler Welcomes You was established in 1993 after the Winkler and District Chamber of Commerce left the national Welcome Wagon program.
    
Hostess, Joyce Bergen says she can only describe the experience of welcoming newcomers, celebrating first-born babies and newlyweds, as a very enjoyable opportunity.  "Who gets to go to peoples' homes and sit down at the table with them and often have a cup of tea or coffee and just get to know a complete stranger in the community. It's just been wonderful."  Over the years, Bergen says she has visited 5,575 households.

In welcoming newcomers, celebrating first born babies, and newlyweds, Bergen will make a household visit to deliver a package, with things like coupons and community information.  She says people are always very touched by the gesture.  "They are completely amazed at what the city is doing, and the businesses.  Many have come from other places where they say they have never received anything like this, so they really appreciate the effort that our business community is putting into this program."

In 2017, Bergen visited 128 newcomers, 7 newlyweds, and 19 first babies, noting that number is actually low. Bergen says her job of connecting with people has become more difficult in recent years.

"The problem now is, I'm missing a lot of people because of the Confidentiality Act," said Bergen.  "I'm no longer able to get that information from the City of Winkler for people connected to sewer and water."  Bergen said she is now mostly connected with people through word of mouth.  

Bergen said people can either call her or the Winkler Chamber Office to recieve a Winkler Welcomes You package.

