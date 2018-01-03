Knife Attack Leads To Assault With A Weapon Charges In Morden

On December 29, 2017, Morden Police were dispatched to assist paramedics at a residence on Mountain Street in Morden.

A man know by police was on the phone with Ambulance Dispatch, with a victim found in the bedroom with injuries to the face.

The victim could barely communicate with police due to his injuries, but was able to indicate a fight took place. Paramedics attended to the victim and transported him to Boundary Trails Health Centre for medical Attention.

The suspect was placed under arrest for Assault Causing Bodily Harm, transported to Morden Police Service and lodged in a cell.

According to witness accounts, police learned the suspect entered the victim's residence the previous night. The victim advised that the suspect in custody came to his residence and the two started drinking.

A disagreement broke out and the suspect attacked him with a knife and assaulted him several times.

40 year old Jeffery Robert Funk of Morden is Charged with Assault With A Weapon and Assault Causing Bodily Harm.

Remanded into custody, Funk was transported to Winnipeg Remand Centre to await his court appearance which took place January 2.



Morden Police Report for the week of December 18, 2017 - January 2, 2018, as submitted by the department.

December 19th, 2017

Police received three separate reports of Christmas projector lights stolen from yards on 5th & 6th Street overnight.

December 20th, 2017

Around 11:45 pm, police received a 911 call of a motor vehicle accident on Rampton Street involving a vehicle colliding with a tree. The driver informed police he was travelling eastbound on Rampton Street around a curve when an oncoming vehicle was taking the same corner and appeared to be in his lane. The driver tried evading the other vehicle, panicked and pulled the emergency brake causing the vehicle to spin and lose control, sliding over the curb and into a tree. There were no injuries as a result of the accident.

December 22nd, 2017

Police received a call of a domestic dispute at a residence in Morden. Police attended to find that the caller’s ex-husband was refusing to leave the residence after finishing a visit with their children. The parties had a disagreement but there was no report of any assault or threats. Police remained on scene to ensure the situation did not escalate and the husband departed the residence. There were no charges as a result of this incident.

December 23rd, 2017

Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident around 2:35 pm at the corner of Thornhill Street and Mountain Street. A vehicle was travelling westbound on Thornhill Street and conducting a northbound turn onto Mountain Street. A second vehicle travelling eastbound on Thornhill Street entered the intersection when the first vehicle executed the turn, causing the accident. There were no injuries as a result of the accident but both vehicles required towing.

December 24th, 2017

Police received a 911 call around 5:00 pm to a motor vehicle accident on 19th Street in Morden. Police arrived on scene to find a single vehicle up on the boulevard that struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle could not remember what happened and was transported to Boundary Trails Health Centre for further evaluation.



December 28th, 2017

Police were dispatched to an apartment complex on Mountain Street at 5:30 pm regarding a male banging on a door. The caller advised that the male was currently sitting on the steps yelling. Police arrived on scene but the suspect was gone. Police spoke with an occupant of one of the apartments who provided a name of the suspect and advised he was intoxicated. Police were unable to find the suspect at this time but later received another call around 10:00 pm that the male was back at the apartments. Police attended and found the male in the parking lot of Rock’s Bar & Grill. He was intoxicated but cooperative and was transported home without charges.



January 1st, 2018

Around 5:45 am, police received a call of an intoxicated male banging on a garage door. While attending, police received more calls of this individual causing a disturbance in a backyard on Mountain Street. The male attempted to enter a residence and damaged a screen door. He was last seen going towards the creek area. Police located the male at the bottom of the creek yelling. Police assisted the individual out of the creek and placed him under arrest under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act. He was lodged in cells until sober and released later in the day without charges.