Manitoba 4-H Celebrates Its 2017 Year

Category: Local News

The Manitoba 4-H program continues to be one of the most vibrant programs for youth and young adults across the province with over 2200 members attending the approximate 140 clubs.

Members up to the age of 25 can choose from more than 60 different hands-on projects, from raising cattle to being creative with crafts and cooking!

Clayton Robins is an alumni with Manitoba 4-H and Executive Director for the Manitoba chapter. He says this year’s theme is “Community Engagement and Communications” and they are encouraging their members and volunteers to make the extra effort to be involved in various ways in their own communities, and then to share those stories with other clubs.

Moving forward into 2018, they are planning for next season’s theme beginning in September.

“The theme coming next September will be ‘Sustainable Ag and Food Security’ which is very good and very timely as its on everybody’s list these days,” says Robins. “and is certainly a big part of new government programs and mandates coming out so its very timely for us to move into that.”

“And, we’re meeting right now to try and figure out what we think we should be doing as an organization and we’ll be holding a consultation in March with our leaders and members to help us along that way and help guide us through what activities and events we’ll do through the New Year.”

Robins says there is always a challenge in acquiring new leaders and as every organization needs volunteers, the 4-H program is no different. He says they are trying to stay on top of a succession plan to keep the momentum going when leaders are wishing to retire or take a break.

“The rural population is not getting bigger and people are going further and further to do every day things in their life. And, their kids are going further and further to be involved in sports and other activities so it is a challenge for all organizations to find volunteers and that’s something that we’re trying to work very hard on is to make sure we do as much as we can for our volunteers and help them out as much as we can so they feel they’ve got somebody out there to support them.”

The four H’s are described in the 4-H Pledge:
I pledge:
My HEAD to clearer thinking,
My HEART to greater loyalty,
My HANDS to larger service,
My HEALTH to better living,
For my club, my community and my country.

