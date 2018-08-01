Manitoba Continuing To Eliminate Red Tape For Businesses "I Love This Task Force"

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

Small and medium-sized businesses in Manitoba spend an estimated $1.2 billion annually to comply with federal, provincial and municipal regulations. The province estimates 30 percent, $360 million, is spent on red tape alone.

In response, the province's Red Tape Reduction Task Force recently recommended 20 priorities covering everything from updating the Manitoba building code when it comes to farm buildings and eliminating the Highway Traffic Board.

Winkler Chamber of Commerce President Kori da Costa says red tape is something local businesses deal with everyday. "I love this task force and what they are trying to accomplish," da Costa adds. "Even if the reduction is only a portion of the day-to-day issues that our businesses have to deal with... then this task force is a welcome addition to any city."

She uses the analogy of a road trip, taking a direct route from "A" to "B" versus taking a time consuming and expensive scenic route. "Time away from running a business and costs associated with this "T" to cross and "I" to dot can ruin a business," she says.

"I can't wait to see the financial impact and success that they have, no matter how big or small," da Costa says.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen says thanks to the work of the task force co-chairs and Manitobans who shared their views, "these priorities will help make life easier for thousands of citizens, small businesses, municipalities and non-profit organizations."

The Red Tape Reduction Task Force consulted with Manitobans to identify the top five regulatory requirements that create red-tape barriers in sectors including agriculture and food-processing, non-profit organizations, land development and transportation.

