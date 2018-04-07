Manitoba Hockey Community Mourning After SJHL Tragedy Claims 14 Lives

The hockey community across Canada and the U.S is still in shock after a collision claimed the life of 14 people and left another 14 injured.

Friday evening the Humboldt Broncos' team bus collided with a semi 30 km north of Tisdale, Saskatchewan. The team competes in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

There is currently no word on the condition of team member Matthieu Gomercic, who is originally from Winnipeg.

Manitoba Junior Hockey League Commissioner Kim Davis shared he didn't know how to feel upon hearing the news.

"I hardly have words to describe what the feeling is. It's just totally devastating, I feel awful for everybody involved. Even for people within our own league who know some of the people involved in various associations, as teammates as coaches and friends. It's unbelievable."

In a release, Hockey Canada officials also expressed their condolences:

“We are shocked and saddened over the tragic news of the accident involving the Humboldt Broncos Junior A hockey club. We are devastated to learn of the fatalities and the serious injuries. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Broncos organization, the families, the friends, the fans and entire Humboldt community. Our hockey community is a tight-knit family. We will come together in support of each other in the days ahead, as we mourn those lives lost, remember the injured and support those whose lives are forever changed by this tragedy.”

As well, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement this morning:

“Our thoughts are with the players, families, coaches, team management and all those throughout the community who have been affected by the tragedy involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team. The NHL mourns the passing of those who perished and offers strength and comfort to those injured while traveling to play and be part of a game they all love.

A gofundme page has been created in support of the families affected by the accident.

In 13 hours over $300,000 has been raised.