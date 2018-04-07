Manitoba Hockey Community Mourning After SJHL Tragedy Claims 14 Lives

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Category: Local News

The hockey community across Canada and the U.S is still in shock after a collision claimed the life of 14 people and left another 14 injured.

Friday evening the Humboldt Broncos' team bus collided with a semi 30 km north of Tisdale, Saskatchewan. The team competes in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

There is currently no word on the condition of team member Matthieu Gomercic, who is originally from Winnipeg.

Manitoba Junior Hockey League Commissioner Kim Davis shared he didn't know how to feel upon hearing the news.

"I hardly have words to describe what the feeling is. It's just totally devastating, I feel awful for everybody involved. Even for people within our own league who know some of the people involved in various associations, as teammates as coaches and friends. It's unbelievable."

In a release, Hockey Canada officials also expressed their condolences:

“We are shocked and saddened over the tragic news of the accident involving the Humboldt Broncos Junior A hockey club. We are devastated to learn of the fatalities and the serious injuries. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Broncos organization, the families, the friends, the fans and entire Humboldt community. Our hockey community is a tight-knit family. We will come together in support of each other in the days ahead, as we mourn those lives lost, remember the injured and support those whose lives are forever changed by this tragedy.”

As well, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement this morning:

“Our thoughts are with the players, families, coaches, team management and all those throughout the community who have been affected by the tragedy involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team. The NHL mourns the passing of those who perished and offers strength and comfort to those injured while traveling to play and be part of a game they all love.

A gofundme page has been created in support of the families affected by the accident.

In 13 hours over $300,000 has been raised.

More Local News

Manitoba Hockey Community Mourning After SJHL Tragedy Claims 14 Lives

The hockey community across Canada and the U.S is still in shock after a collision claimed the life of 14 people and left another 14 injured. Friday evening the Humboldt Broncos' team bus collided…

Dollars Approved For Low Pressure Sewer Line Along Stanley Corridor

The R.M. of Stanley is moving ahead with a plan to facilitate growth along the corridor between Winkler and Morden. At its regular meeting Thursday, council approved a borrowing by-law in the amount…

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Altona Campground Staff Busy Taking Reservations

On April 3, the Altona Centennial Park Campground staff began taking reservations. Recreation Director Ron Epp said the phones have been ringing quite a bit more than in the past. "We booked well…

MCI Students Dedicate Spring Break to Helping Others

Some area high school students spent their recent Spring Break ministering in the north end of Winnipeg. The group, from Mennonite Collegiate Institute in Gretna, chose to give back through the SOAR…

City Leaders In Winkler Discuss Immigration, Stakeholder Council

A recent Local Immigration Partnership (LIP) meeting was held in Winkler. LIP is a project meant to foster communication between newcomers and community stakeholders. Program Coordinator Elaine…

City Of Winkler Asking Residents Not To Move Wood

Winkler's trees could be in danger of the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) insect. At this point, there is no evidence of the Emerald Ash Borer in Winkler, however once detected, it cannot be eradicated. The…

Water Main Break Cuts Water Pressure Across Altona

Altona Public Works crews have isolated a water main break in the community, according to Public Works Manager Clint Derksen. The break happened Friday afternoon on 2nd St. SE and affected…

Morden Baker Opens Business After Prestigious PEI Education

After receiving formal culinary training in Prince Edward Island, Morden's Katie Bergman has returned home to open the city's first traditional bakery. A pastry baker by trade, Bergman hopes to bring…

Farmers And Ag Retailers Play Hockey For Good Cause (VIDEO)

A hockey tournament in St. Jean Baptiste was put on to raise money for the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba. The `Pre-Seed Shinny Round-Up tournament saw around 60 players take part.…

Alert Ready System Coming To Cell Phones

Your cell phone's going to become part of the Alert Ready System's expansion. Provincial Minister of Infrastructure Ron Schuler says that happens today. "That means if there's a tornado warning," he…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





06
Apr
2018
Ransomware Lunch & Learn

06 April 2018 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

Smitty's Family Restaurant, Winkler, Plum Coulee





06
Apr
2018
Futsal Tournament

06 April 2018 - 07 April 2018, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

GVC Gym





07
Apr
2018
Bake Sale Fundraiser for Lighthouse Missions

07 April 2018 12:00 am - 6:00 pm

Winkler Co-op Grocery store, Plum Coulee





07
Apr
2018
Crossfit Outland - 24 Hour Row For Kids in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters

07 April 2018 - 08 April 2018, 9:00 am - 9:00 am

Crossfit Outland Altona





07
Apr
2018
8th Annual Dominion City Heritage Classic Hockey Tournament - Dominion City

07 April 2018 12:00 pm

Dominion City Arena, Dominion City





07
Apr
2018
'Hello, Spring!' Card Making Workshop

07 April 2018 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





Login