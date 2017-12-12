Manitoba Holds Off On Signing Marijuana Excise Tax Agreement With Feds

Despite getting a bigger share of the pot pot, Manitoba hasn't signed onto a marijuana excise tax agreement with the federal government.

Initially, the federal government offered provinces a 50/50 split on revenue from an excise tax on marijuana sales, but at a federal-territorial-provincial finance ministers meeting yesterday in Ottawa, that ratio became 75/25 in favour of the provinces.

Still, Manitoba finance minister Cameron Friesen says his government isn't sure yet whether the federal framework or a stand-alone Manitoba framework would be best.

"There were issues that were not fully discussed today that led to Manitoba's decision not to sign on to this agreement," said Friesen.

Friesen says Manitoba needs more information and says it appears the federal government's commitment to awareness and advertising is inadequate.

"Manitoba has been clear, our premier was clear before this meeting that we see all of these issues pertaining to cannabis through the lens of safety," Friesen says the province has an obligation to keep citizens safe, both those who use these products when they are legalized and those who choose not to. Friesen said they also want to keep these products out of the hands of children and do whatever possible to shut out the black market.

Friesen said the legalization of cannabis is a federal policy, with a federal timeframe with a July implementation deadline. "The federal government has not responded to Manitoba's pleas and the pleas of other provinces to allow more time to deal with the issues that are arising," said Friesen. "Having said that. It is still a provincial responsibly, a provincial risk, and the majority of costs are provincial."