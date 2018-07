Morden RCMP are asking for public assistance regarding a break-in at a Manitoba Hydro site at the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 14.

On July 3 RCMP received a report of the break-in. The fence into the compound was cut, and a significant amount of copper wire was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Morden RCMP at 204-822-4476 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.