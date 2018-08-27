Manitoba Hydro Bringing In Extra Crews To Help Restore Power

Manitoba Hydro is making some headway in its efforts to restore power to its customers.

A storm that ripped through the Red River Valley Sunday night caused widespead power outages, leaving almost 3-thousand customers without power this morning.

Hydro spokesman Bruce Owen says they are bringing in more people to assist with the effort.

"We are calling in extra crews from the Brandon area to help with some of the repairs. The outages that we're experiencing in your area are mostly due to fallen trees across lines, which not only brought down the power lines, but also damaged a number of poles."

By noon today, there were less than a thousand customers without power.

Owen says they hope to restore power to all their customers by this afternoon.