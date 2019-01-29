Manitoba Hydro Getting Close To New Record

Manitoba Hydro reports there has been a significant spike in demand for electricity during the current cold snap. But spokesperson Bruce Owen says no new records have been set so far. The all time peak demand occurred January 13, 2017 at 4,800 megawatts. Owen notes there is a cumulative effect to the cold so it is possible we could set a record later this week.

"Buildings, houses, have a latent heat in them. With a prolonged cold, that latent heat decreases, decreases, decreases and we need more electricity and more natural gas to maintain the comfort level."

Owen says hydro and natural gas bills will be higher this month but adds people can mitigate the costs.

"When you are not at home for the day, at school or at work, you can turn down the thermostat a couple of degrees and even if you come home and turn it back up, you will still save money. And, when you go to bed at night, again, turn it down a couple of degrees. It does help in the long run."