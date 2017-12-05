Manitoba Introduces Legislation On Cannabis Sales

The provincial government today introduced legislation that, if approved, will set out where and how legal cannabis may be sold.

The Safe And Responsible Retailing of Cannabis Act would regulate the retail sale of cannabis in Manitoba as soon as it is permitted under the federal law. Once in place, all businesses selling cannabis in storefronts or online would need to be provincially licensed.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries would be responsible for acquiring all cannabis for retail sale and only cannabis sourced through them may be sold. Once retail cannabis sales are legal, individuals in this province must be 19 years of age or older to buy, possess and use it.

The new legislation would also include provisions that would establish the ability of municipal governments to prohibit retail cannabis sales within their boundaries by holding a plebiscite. The legislation would also increase penalties for offences to a maximum fine of $100,000 or one year imprisonment or both for individuals and a maximum fine of $500,000 for corporations for offences such as selling product from an unlicensed producer or selling as an unlicensed retailer.

A request for proposals for the private sector to operate a cannabis store will remain open until December 22nd.