Manitoba MLA Travels To Washington For Meetings

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest is Saturday, Feb 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at... Details Here

Details
Category: Local News

Manitoba MLA Kelvin Goertzen says it never ceases to amaze him how high the level of security is in Washington, D.C. Goertzen is there this week to attend a number of meetings. He also attended the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday.

Goertzen says everywhere top government people travel in the U.S. capital, there are motorcades with a large security detail. He adds that it is much different than the political life he enjoys here in Manitoba.

"The security detail that I usually go with is my son. He's only 12 years old but he's pretty protective, so you wouldn't want to mess with him (laughter). But that's the closest I get to a security detail. It is fascinating though. I obviously see some of this in Ottawa, but when you come to Washington and the President is, in many ways, the leader of the free world, and so it is an entirely different sort of level of security."

Goertzen says President Trump was the speaker at the National Prayer Breakfast.

"President Trump talked about the importance of religious freedom around the world and what different nations can do to help protect that."

He describes what Trump was like in person.

"He was very much what you see on TV. He was also personal in some ways, which often doesn't show up on TV. I think that's probably true for all politicians, they'll speak more personally about either their life experiences or the life experiences they have heard from other people. It is always an honour to be able to be able to see those sorts of things, but more importantly to talk about the issues that we are there to talk about."

Goertzen says his other meetings in Washington involved talks with various ambassadors on issues such as religious freedom, as well as efforts to stop human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

More Local News

Manitoba MLA Travels To Washington For Meetings

Manitoba MLA Kelvin Goertzen says it never ceases to amaze him how high the level of security is in Washington, D.C. Goertzen is there this week to attend a number of meetings. He also attended the…

GVC Choir Raises Money For Genesis House

Grade 10 choir students at Garden Valley Collegiate showcased their musical and acting talents at a coffee house Tuesday night. One of the singers from the bass section and MCs for the night, Clayton…

Fire South Of Rosenort (VIDEO)

RM of Morris Fire Department is at the scene of a barn fire two miles South of Rosenort, off River Road South, across the river from the Rosenort EMC. Fire Chief Trevor Dackow says they have the fire…

Local Resident Honoured For Making 188 Blood Donations

Local resident Jim Thiessen was honoured recently for his support for Canadian Blood Services. Thiessen took part in the Hockey Gives Blood initiative started in the wake of the Humboldt tragedy. The…

Winkler Council Considering Exception To Bee-Keeping Within City Limits

The City of Winkler is defining its animal by-laws, specifically when it comes to bee-keeping within the community. Currently, bees cannot be kept in residential or commercial areas of the city.…

Fire Fighters Extinguish Garage Fire In Altona

A garage and its contents are a total loss following a fire Saturday in Altona. Upon arriving at the scene on 2nd St. NE, members of Altona and Rhineland Emergency Services found the detached garage…

MVMA Proposes Ban On Declawing

The practice of elective partial digital amputation or Onychectomy of cats (declawing) is under question in Manitoba, with the Manitoba Veterinarian Medical Association (MVMA) proposing a ban. In…

Senior Climatologist Says Climate Change Means More Storms

The reality of climate change can be a hard pill to swallow, but it's a real and tangible, says a Senior Climatologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada. David Phillips says as people began…

Local Snowmobile Club Enjoying Some Of The Best Conditions In Years

"The more snow, the better!" That's the reaction of Vern Wieler, president of the Border Valley Snow Goers snowmobile club, now that 20 to 30 centimetres of the white stuff has fallen in the region…

Big Brothers Big Sisters Revealing Children's Potential Through Mentoring

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Pembina Valley is gearing up for their most vital fundraiser of the year. "It's at the end of our financial year... right at the end we see how the year turns out, we…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login