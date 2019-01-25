Manitoba's Red Tape Reduction Strategies Starting To Pay Off

Manitoba has received top marks for reducing government red tape.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business gave our province an 'A' grade for its ambitious efforts to reduce government rules and regulations.

Morris MLA Shannon Martin, who co-chairs the province's Red Tape Reduction Task Force, says it's gratifying to see the group's work bearing real results.

"It's a significant improvement and shows that we are well on our way to the goal of being the most improved province."

Manitoba holds the record for the greatest improvement in one year, going from a 'D+' in 2017 to an 'A' in 2018.

Much of that was accomplished due to the province's aggressive policy to eliminate two rules for every new one created until 2021.

The announcement marked Red Tape Awareness Week, which tries to highlight the cost and impact of excessive regulations on businesses and citizens.