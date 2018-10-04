Manitoba Says No to the Carbon Tax Plan

Premier Brian Pallister announced yesterday that Manitoba will be fighting against the federal government's carbon tax.

"We have worked very hard to develop proposals to partner with Ottawa," says Pallister. "The fact is, we disagree on this. We believe Manitoban's deserve respect for their green record and the green plan."

Pallister continued to say the investments made in the past toward clean, green electric hydro were not small and Manitobans are already paying enough. He stresses this is a time to not only defend the province but fight for it and the people here.

"We have the goal to keep Ottawa's hands out of Manitobans pockets," say's Pallister.

Portage la Prairie MLA Ian Wishart explains the argument they are going to be making.

"Our program is more effective than the carbon tax. We are not in the same boat as the other provinces who have said no, we have an alternative on the table."

Here Wishart is referring to the Green Plan. He explains the plan has been examined thoroughly and deemed a good plan in comparison to the carbon tax.