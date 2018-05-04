Manitoba Students Score Lowest In Canada

Manitoba students are still scoring last in the country for standardized testing in reading, science and math.

The findings are according to the report last week from the Pan-Canadian Assessment done by the Council of Ministers of Education. Grade 8 students' 2016 scores were assessed and found to be higher than their previous years' scores, but lowest in the country on average.

Minister of Education and Training Ian Wishart says the issue is a concern for the government, but it's something they're currently working on.

"We'll be rolling out a literacy and numeracy strategy in the next couple of weeks actually," says Wishart. "It's a consultation process that's very extensive [so we can] try and get better outcomes for Manitoba students."

Wishart says Canada as a whole saw an increase in literacy levels, but he notes our province is continuing a trend with scores that are still too low.

Read the full report here.