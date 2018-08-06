Manitoba Success Story Denray Tire Opens New Location In Winkler

Derek Braun has the Denray Tire business in his blood.

Started in 1974 by his parents, Braun, President and Co-Owner of Denray Tire, entered the family business after highschool, "starting from the bottom and working my way up because that's the only way mom and dad would have it."

More than 40 years later Denray Tires has nine total locations in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. However, celebrating a new Winkler location is extra special, Braun explains.

"Winkler is a little bit like home because my dad is originally from Altona, with 13 kids in the family we spent a lot of our summers between Winkler and Altona," Braun says. "We just love the community, the people, doing business is icing on the cake."

Attracted to the booming industrial park, Denray Tire expanded to their new location in Winkler's east end last week. Braun explains the growing business needed a larger location and an opportunity to make the move recently presented itself.

"We figured out quickly we needed a bigger building and bigger piece of property," Braun explains. "We've seen the east side develop and we really wanted to be part of it."