Manitoba Sunflower Festival Queen, Princesses Announced (VIDEO)

Crowns were passed down and sashes were wrapped around a new set of royalty at this year's Manitoba Sunflower Festival in Altona.

Saturday evening's pageant saw Aleksandra (Sasha) Ginters accept the title of 2018 Manitoba Sunflower Festival Queen, from predecessor Morgan Klassen.

"I am just in this shock, I just can't believe it. All these girls are so deserving and I just can't believe that it's me. It's crazy, it's really cool though," Ginters said. "It means the world to me."

Ginters says some of her favourite parts about the weekend were spending one-on-one time with her fellow contestants and meeting the Australian royalty. She noted that meeting the judges was nervewracking at first, but later on became a highlight as she got to know them.

"We all worked so hard and we all put in this huge effort to become queen or royalty, and you sign up for something like this with the excitement and anticipation of winning. Don't forget that this is just a fun experience ... everyone did a wonderful job and everyone should be very proud of how far we've come altogether as kind of a family," Ginters said.

Hayley Bergman was named 1st Princess, while Ashley Ginter was given 2nd Princess.