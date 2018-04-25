Manitoba Urged To Review "Weak" Conflict Of Interest Legislation

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Category: Local News

A new report from the province’s Conflict of Interest Commissioner, Jeffrey Schnoor, Q.C., recommends that the current conflict of interest legislation for members of the Legislative Assembly be repealed and replaced.

“Manitoba has the oldest and arguably the weakest conflict of interest legislation in Canada,” said Schnoor. “This report aims to modernize the legislation and help to build public confidence that MLAs will act in the public interest, and not in their private interest.”

The review of the existing conflict of interest rules was called for by Government House Leader Cliff Cullen. “Once we came into government we found the existing rules and declarations were pretty antiquated, outdated and vague. It was also subject to interpretation and no one clearly understood what the rules were and that prompted the call for a review.”

Schnoor indicated that Manitoba’s current legislation defines conflict of interest too narrowly, requires inadequate disclosure of assets and liabilities, and provides an ineffective method of enforcement.

The report makes 84 recommendations for reform. Conflict of interest would be defined beyond financial interests to include all private interests. Cabinet Ministers would not be allowed to engage in outside activities – such as operating a business – unless authorized by the Commissioner. With minor exceptions, members would not be allowed to accept gifts and lobbyists would not be allowed to offer gifts.

“We think to best way to move forward is with an all-party committee to review all of his recommendations. So we will have the all-party group convene and we make seek input from Manitobans as well” said Cullen.

The group would then report back to the legislature with recommendations on what changes should come forward with any new legislation around conflict of interest.

The review states that members would also be required to disclose all of their assets, liabilities and sources of income, with an exception made for those with little likelihood of a conflict arising (such as bank deposits). The current one-year restriction on activities of former members would be strengthened and would be increased to two years for former Ministers.

The report also recommends that the Commissioner be empowered to investigate alleged breaches of the conflict of interest rules and to recommend penalties up to, and including, the loss of a member’s seat. Manitoba is currently the only Canadian jurisdiction where the Commissioner does not have this power.

 

 

 

 

More Local News

Manitoba Urged To Review "Weak" Conflict Of Interest Legislation

A new report from the province’s Conflict of Interest Commissioner, Jeffrey Schnoor, Q.C., recommends that the current conflict of interest legislation for members of the Legislative Assembly be…

Tax Bills Decreasing in the R.M. of Dufferin, But Not for Farmers

It'll be a status quo budget for the R.M. of Dufferin in 2018/19. Council has proposed just over $5 million in spending for the year, representing a slight increase of $250,000. With education costs…

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Winkler Bible Camp Not Too Worried About Changes To Canada Summer Jobs Application

Faith based camps in Manitoba are being forced to find alternative methods to fund some of their employment positions this summer. Many of those camps rely on grant money from the Canada Summer Jobs…

Altona Police Looking For Man Regarding Fraud

Altona Police is requesting the public's assistance with identifying a man wanted for questioning regarding a fraud investigation. If you can help please call your local Police Service or remain…

Winkler Sees Whopping 10X Jump In Permit Values

Winkler building permit records could be smashed in 2018. In MSTW planning district's first quarter report, the Pembina Valley is seeing huge gains in the first quarter with Winkler leading the pack,…

Geese Still A Problem At Plum Coulee Beach

Sunset Beach in Plum Coulee has an ongoing problem with geese taking over the area. Part of the problem is the geese demonstrate aggressive behaviour to people using the walking path. "There's been a…

Winkler Woman Victim Of $5,000 Scam

A 74-year-old Winkler woman was recently the victim of a scam that cost her nearly $5,000. Winkler Police report the woman received a phone call on April 13 from an individual posing as her…

Steady Growth For Sun Valley Co-op

Altona based Sun Valley Co-op enjoyed steady growth in its operations last year. General manager Brad Iverson says overall sales increased about $2.5 million in 2017 compared to the year previous.…

Pregnancy Care Centre Moving Closer To $90K Goal

A generous donation of ground beef has spurred the Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre $2,500 closer to their $90,000 Captial Project goal. The Beef for the Build Raffle saw winners take home prizes…

Disturbance Call Turns Threatening for Altona Police

An Altona man is facing multiple charges after trying to bite the neck of a local police officer. Concerned tenants of an apartment on Maple Bay reported a disturbance to police around 6:30 PM on…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





26
Apr
2018
Exercise Sessions for Seniors - Emerson

26 April 2018 10:00 am

Emerson New Horizons





26
Apr
2018
Eastview Place Volunteer Appreciation Tea - Altona

26 April 2018 2:30 pm

Altona Hospital Multi Purpose Room





26
Apr
2018
4th ANNUAL MEXICAN "DEESKO" BUFFET

26 April 2018 5:00 pm

Altona Senior Centre, Altona





26
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

26 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





26
Apr
2018
"Madagascar" - Schanzenfeld

26 April 2018 7:00 pm

Prairie Dale School Gymnasium





Login